Damian Lillard calls out blogger who reported fake news

Sharing is caring!

Earlier today, Henry Abbott of True Hoop reported that a source has told him that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is expected to request to be traded.

Well, Lillard was asked about this “report” from Abbott and he said that there is no truth to it.

Lillard said he has not yet made a decision on his future and when he has made a decision he will make that announcement himself.

“There is really no need for anyone to speak for me or report this or report that,” Lillard said.

Dame says the trade reports are “not true” and he hasn’t made any firm decision on his future (via @sny_knicks)pic.twitter.com/RnguifhsVc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 16, 2021