Damian Lillard sets NBA record, immediately gets drug tested

On Sunday, Damian Lillard scored a career-high 71 points and made 13 three-pointers in the Portland Trail Blazers win over the Houston Rockets. In the process, he broke a record as he became the oldest player in NBA history to score 70 points. The 71 points tie him with Donovan Mitchell for the most points scored in a game this season. Lillard also broke his own franchise record of 61 points, and his 13 three-pointers were just one shy of the NBA record. Despite the incredible performance, Lillard's moment was dampened by a post-game drug test, which he admitted brought him down from the high of his performance.

“I know I've got a lot of tattoos, but when you're doing a blood draw, it's different from tattoos. It brought me down from here to floor,” Lillard said gesturing from above his head and then dropping his hand.

The Big Picture: Lillard's place in NBA history

Damian Lillard's record-setting performance puts him in elite company, as he became the eighth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game. His 71 points also tie him with Mitchell for the most points scored in a game this season. Lillard's consistent ability to score at a high level has earned him a reputation as one of the league's top players and a potential MVP candidate. However, the post-game drug test serves as a reminder that even the most talented players are subject to the league's rules and regulations.

Following the game, Lillard's head coach, Chauncey Billups, raved about the performance.

“It really, really was a masterful performance,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “It was a piece of art. That was incredible.”

Damian Lillard: Points By the Numbers

Damian Lillard scored 71 points, the most in his career, and tied for the eighth-most points in a game in NBA history.

He made 13 three-pointers, one shy of the NBA record.

Lillard's performance included going 22-of-38 from the field and making all 14 of his free throw attempts.