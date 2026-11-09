CBS Analyst Questions Lions Offense Despite Four-Game Win Streak

The Detroit Lions beat the Miami Dolphins 19-9 on Sunday to move to 6-2 and win a fourth straight game. The Detroit Lions offense, though, has not scored more than 20 points in any of those last three weeks.

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CBS Sports analyst Damien Harris said the offense has him worried. “I’m a little bit concerned with the Lions’ offense and the lack of production the past couple weeks,” Harris said in a video posted by NFL on CBS after Sunday’s games.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions offense settled for four Jake Bates field goals

The Lions offense settled for four Jake Bates field goals in Miami, from 28, 40, 33 and 43 yards. The only touchdown Detroit scored was an 8-yard run by running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the third quarter.

Gibbs rushed for 74 yards on 20 carries and that touchdown. He was targeted once against the Dolphins defense and did not catch a pass.

Jared Goff did not throw a touchdown pass

Jared Goff struggled against Miami’s defense. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards with one interception and was sacked three times. His 70.4 passer rating was his lowest of the season, and it was the only game this year in which he has not thrown a touchdown pass.

Detroit gets a chance to answer Harris on a big stage. The Lions play the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Munich, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX.