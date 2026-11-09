fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayPistonsvs WSH · 7:00 PMStarts in 7h 33m · NBCSNNext gameRed WingsTue, Nov 10 at STL · 8:00 PM7-8-3 · 8th AtlanticNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 3:30 PM5-3 · 13thNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 14 vs WASH · 4:15 PM2-6 · 18thNext gameLionsSun, Nov 15 vs NE · 9:30 AM6-2 · 6th NFC North2026 seasonTigers76-86 · 11th AL CentralLatest completed season
TodayPistonsvs WSH · 7:00 PMStarts in 7h 33m · NBCSN

CBS Analyst Questions Lions Offense Despite Four-Game Win Streak

Jared Goff drops back as the Detroit Lions offense searches for points
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions beat the Miami Dolphins 19-9 on Sunday to move to 6-2 and win a fourth straight game. The Detroit Lions offense, though, has not scored more than 20 points in any of those last three weeks.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

CBS Sports analyst Damien Harris said the offense has him worried. “I’m a little bit concerned with the Lions’ offense and the lack of production the past couple weeks,” Harris said in a video posted by NFL on CBS after Sunday’s games.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions offense settled for four Jake Bates field goals

The Lions offense settled for four Jake Bates field goals in Miami, from 28, 40, 33 and 43 yards. The only touchdown Detroit scored was an 8-yard run by running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the third quarter.

Gibbs rushed for 74 yards on 20 carries and that touchdown. He was targeted once against the Dolphins defense and did not catch a pass.

Jared Goff did not throw a touchdown pass

Jared Goff struggled against Miami’s defense. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards with one interception and was sacked three times. His 70.4 passer rating was his lowest of the season, and it was the only game this year in which he has not thrown a touchdown pass.

Detroit gets a chance to answer Harris on a big stage. The Lions play the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Munich, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy