The Detroit Lions will go as far as running back Jahmyr Gibbs can take them. He carried a heavy workload in Sunday’s 31-24 win against the New York Jets. Gibbs rushed for 99 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, an average of 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown, averaging 9.3 yards per reception.

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With that game in the books, Gibbs has 307 rushing yards on 65 carries and four touchdowns on the season, an average of 4.7 yards per carry. He has also caught 18 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards per reception. Is he the top running back in the NFL despite sitting fourth in rushing yards?

Damien Harris Says Jahmyr Gibbs Is the NFL’s RB1

Damien Harris, the former New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills running back, was asked about the impact Gibbs has on this Lions offense on CBS Sports’ NFL postgame show. “Jahmyr Gibbs is RB1 in the National Football League. I don’t even think it’s close,” Harris said in a video posted by NFL on CBS. That is a strong statement with several other talented backs in the league.

Bijan Robinson Is Second in the NFL in Rushing Yards

Gibbs was not the only back with a big week. Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons ran for 194 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, an average of 6.7 yards per carry. He also caught two passes for 19 yards.

Before the season began, the debate was Robinson or Gibbs for the title of best running back in the NFL. Robinson sits second in the league with 349 rushing yards on 66 carries and two touchdowns, an average of 5.3 yards per carry. He has 13 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Gibbs Has Done More Damage in the Passing Game

Robinson has more rushing yards than Gibbs for now. Gibbs still feels like the bigger factor in what the Lions do on offense, and he has done more damage in the passing game: 18 catches for 156 yards to Robinson’s 13 for 118. Robinson is a great back in his own right, but the case Harris is making for Gibbs rests on everything he does with the ball, not just what shows up in the rushing column.