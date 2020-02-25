Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison destroys Detroit Lions fan on Twitter

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison is no longer a member of the Detroit Lions.

The Lions made Harrison’s release on Tuesday morning, via a tweet.

Just minutes after the announcement, Snacks took to Twitter and sent out a tweet which shows how happy he is to have been released by the Lions.

As expected, a Lions fan responded to Harrison’s tweet by saying the Lions “should have paid (Darius) Slay last year instead.”

Upon seeing that, Harrison fired back by telling the fan that “The wonderful young lady in your photo should’ve chosen someone else instead.”

