Thursday, November 7, 2024
Detroit Lions

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison Destroys Detroit Lions Former Regime With Single Tweet

By W.G. Brady
In a recent tweet that has garnered attention from Detroit Lions fans and analysts alike, former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison took a jab at the team's previous regime. Reflecting on how the organization has evolved, Harrison wrote, “Detroit truly has changed…them folks threw me out there ASAP with swollen knees from the plane ride 😂😂😂😂.”

Harrison's tweet comes at a time when the Lions are navigating roster adjustments and player management under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell. Recently, Campbell noted that defensive end Za'Darius Smith was given a couple of days off and would return to practice on Friday, after which the team would decide his availability for their upcoming game against the Houston Texans.

The contrast between Harrison's experience and the current approach of the Lions speaks volumes about the changes in the organization. During his tenure, Harrison often played through injuries and was thrust into action regardless of his physical condition. His comments suggest a level of frustration with how the previous management handled player wellness and readiness, highlighting the more thoughtful and measured approach taken by Campbell and his staff.

Damon Harrison
YouTube Screen Shot

Harrison’s candid remark has resonated with fans who appreciate his insight and perspective on the team’s culture shift. The Lions are currently performing well, sitting at 7-1, and the changes in player management and coaching strategies appear to be paying off.

As the Lions prepare for their Week 10 matchup, all eyes will be on the health and availability of Smith, along with how the team continues to evolve under the new regime. Harrison’s tweet serves as a reminder of the significant progress the organization has made and the positive direction it is heading.

