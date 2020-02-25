38.3 F
Detroit
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison posts special message for Matt Patricia on Twitter

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison posts special message for Matt Patricia on Twitter

After reports surfaced that the Detroit Lions were going to release Damon 'Snacks' Harrison, Snacks took to Twitter and...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Tom Izzo comments on John Beilein’s departure from Cavaliers

They were once rivals on the collegiate hardwood, but there was always and still remains a healthy respect between...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou gives hilarious reason for switching numbers

On Monday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers prior to the passing...
Read more
Arnold Powell

After reports surfaced that the Detroit Lions were going to release Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison, Snacks took to Twitter and thanked everyone related to the Lions…almost.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

As was pointed out by just about everyone, including us, Snacks managed to forget to include Lions GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia in his farewell message.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, Snacks was asked by a fan on Twitter why he did not show any love for the coaches and front office and he replied, specifically mentioning Patricia.

“Honestly I thought I had wrote it in there. It was such an emotional message and I got caught up in writing it. Nothing but respect for those guys. Coach P and I will be friends long after football is done for the both of us. Coach Bo is my man 100 grand. Honest mistake.”

Well, there ya go. Take it for what it’s worth.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleTom Izzo comments on John Beilein’s departure from Cavaliers

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison posts special message for Matt Patricia on Twitter

After reports surfaced that the Detroit Lions were going to release Damon 'Snacks' Harrison, Snacks took to Twitter and...
Read more
College Sports

Tom Izzo comments on John Beilein’s departure from Cavaliers

Michael Whitaker - 0
They were once rivals on the collegiate hardwood, but there was always and still remains a healthy respect between former Michigan Wolverines head coach...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou gives hilarious reason for switching numbers

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers prior to the passing of the NHL Trade Deadline. A...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions explain why they decided to cut Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions officially announced that they were cutting DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison, despite signing him to a contract extension prior to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Donovan Peoples-Jones comments on potentially being drafted by Detroit Lions

Don Drysdale - 0
When Donovan Peoples-Jones revealed he was leaving Michigan early to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, some people questioned his decision, noting that this was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions explain why they decided to cut Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions officially announced that they were cutting DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison, despite signing him to a contract extension prior to...
Read more

Donovan Peoples-Jones comments on potentially being drafted by Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
When Donovan Peoples-Jones revealed he was leaving Michigan early to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, some people questioned his decision, noting that this was...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions and Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay headed for separation

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine and said he has been exploring trade options...
Read more

Matthew Stafford confirms he wants to play for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
First of all, for the millionth time, Matthew Stafford is not going to be traded before the 2020 season. There has been plenty of speculation...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.