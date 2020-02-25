Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison posts special message for Matt Patricia on Twitter

After reports surfaced that the Detroit Lions were going to release Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison, Snacks took to Twitter and thanked everyone related to the Lions…almost.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

As was pointed out by just about everyone, including us, Snacks managed to forget to include Lions GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia in his farewell message.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, Snacks was asked by a fan on Twitter why he did not show any love for the coaches and front office and he replied, specifically mentioning Patricia.

“Honestly I thought I had wrote it in there. It was such an emotional message and I got caught up in writing it. Nothing but respect for those guys. Coach P and I will be friends long after football is done for the both of us. Coach Bo is my man 100 grand. Honest mistake.”

Honestly I thought I had wrote it in there. It was such an emotional message and I got caught up in writing it. Nothing but respect for those guys. Coach P and I will be friends long after football is done for the both of us. Coach Bo is my man 100 grand. Honest mistake. — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) February 25, 2020

Well, there ya go. Take it for what it’s worth.