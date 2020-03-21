Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison could remain at home for his next NFL job

At the conclusion of the 2019 season, it seemed like there was a chance that former Detroit Lions NT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison had played his final NFL as he admitted he was weighing his options when it came to retiring from football.

Now that Snacks has officially been released by the Lions, he has said he wants to play for another team in 2020.







Well, according to a report from Sports Illustrated, Harrison may not have to travel far from home for his next gig as the Dallas Cowboys are interested in his services.

From Sports Illustrated:

The Dallas Cowboys, in a general change of philosophy, are “open” to the idea of an NFL Free Agency pursuit of long-time run-stopping defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, a source tells CowboysSI.com.

Under the previous Cowboys coaching regime, the idea of a space-eating 1-Tech defensive tackle was not only not a priority; it was not desired. Nor was the idea of paying big bucks for such a player.

As Snacks noted in a recent tweet, he lives in Dallas!

I live in Dallas https://t.co/OmrU8nvWE9 — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) March 11, 2020