Sunday, March 1, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison replies to tweet about him ‘hating’ Matt Patricia

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Despite signing a 2-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2019 season, Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison is now a free agent.

The Lions have already announced they are moving on from Harrison and Harrison has confirmed the decision was mutual.

There has been plenty of speculation that Harrison did not get along well with Lions head coach Matt Patricia and that was brought up again by a fan on Twitter on Saturday.

“Man you must have really hated Patricia. Can’t blame you at all though,” the Brad Thompson tweeted.

Harrison replied to the tweet by saying he does not hate Patricia at all.

“Nah didn’t hate him at all. Just wasn’t a good situation for me so I had to move on. No hate whatsoever,” Snacks replied.

It would be interesting to sit down with Snacks off the record to find out exactly why the Detroit Lions is not a good fit for him.

Comments

