Detroit Lions News

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison walks back comments, calls fans ‘gullible’

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Just about anyone on the planet who watched Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison play for the Detroit Lions in 2019 would agree that he did not play up to his contract.

Heck, after the Lions final game of the season, Harrison himself acknowledged that he did not play at the level his teammates deserved him to play at and that he was considering retirement.

Detroit Lions DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison gets emotional as he talks about retirement

It was refreshing to see Harrison take responsibility for his play, as many professional athletes do not do that.

Well, now Harrison is walking those comments back.

On Tuesday, Snacks retweeted a video allegedly showing that he actually got stronger as the season progressed.

One response to Snacks retweet reminded him that after the final game, he admitted to not playing up to where he thought he should be.

Snacks definitely did not like the reminder and he fired back while walking back his original comments from after the season. He also took the time to call “Y’all” gullible.

Nation, what do you make of this?

