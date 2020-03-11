Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison walks back comments, calls fans ‘gullible’

Just about anyone on the planet who watched Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison play for the Detroit Lions in 2019 would agree that he did not play up to his contract.

Heck, after the Lions final game of the season, Harrison himself acknowledged that he did not play at the level his teammates deserved him to play at and that he was considering retirement.

- Advertisement -

It was refreshing to see Harrison take responsibility for his play, as many professional athletes do not do that.

- Advertisement -

Well, now Harrison is walking those comments back.

On Tuesday, Snacks retweeted a video allegedly showing that he actually got stronger as the season progressed.

🤫🤫🤫 for some reason they think I didn’t do my thing too…check me out this year. Mark my word..No🧢 https://t.co/8Qp72oNwXu — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) March 11, 2020

One response to Snacks retweet reminded him that after the final game, he admitted to not playing up to where he thought he should be.

Your the one who said you weren’t playing up to where you thought you should. You said it in a press conference after a game. — Jordan Miller (@JMiller917) March 11, 2020

Snacks definitely did not like the reminder and he fired back while walking back his original comments from after the season. He also took the time to call “Y’all” gullible.

🤦🏾‍♂️..I took the blame because I’m a leader. Why would I go and point the finger at someone else and cause issues? It was plenty of blame to go around but I took it all so my teammates didn’t have to. Y’all so gullible. https://t.co/NowFdkdc1B — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) March 11, 2020

Nation, what do you make of this?

- Advertisement -