On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Lions made it official that they are releasing Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison, despite signing him to a contract extension prior to the start of the 2019 regular season.

Just minutes after the release was made official, Harrison took to Twitter with what we assume is a response to being free from the Lions.

Now, there is a chance this tweet by Snacks is unrelated to the Lions announcement, but let’s be real here.