Detroit Lions Lose Veteran Linebacker Before Final Cuts

The Detroit Lions have lost another linebacker for an undetermined amount of time, and this one could have a direct impact on the final 53-man roster.

Head coach Dan Campbell revealed Tuesday that veteran linebacker Damone Clark is out indefinitely because of an injury suffered earlier in training camp.

Campbell said the injury occurred roughly two to three weeks ago and described it as significant enough that Clark will not be returning anytime soon. Detroit has not disclosed the specific nature of the injury or provided a timetable for his recovery.

Clark’s Roster Push Takes a Major Hit

Clark joined Detroit this offseason after previous stops with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. The 26-year-old entered camp competing primarily for a reserve linebacker role and special teams work.

He brought significant NFL experience to that competition. In his career, Clark has appeared in 55 career games with 26 starts. His best season came with Dallas in 2023, when he started all 17 games and finished with more than 100 tackles.

Detroit’s linebacker room has changed considerably since camp opened.

Devin White has emerged as a legitimate candidate to start at WILL, while Malcolm Rodriguez continues to provide flexibility at multiple linebacker spots. We recently examined how White may have taken the lead in that starting competition.

Clark appeared more likely to factor into the next group, where special teams could determine who survives final cuts.

That path is now in serious doubt.

Lions Still Have Options at Linebacker

Detroit does have depth available.

Troy Reeder, Joe Bachie and Amen Ogbongbemiga all bring extensive special teams experience, while undrafted rookie Erick Hunter has flashed enough during camp and the preseason to keep himself in the roster conversation. Clark’s absence could create another opening for one of those players.

Rookie Jimmy Rolder is another factor, although his own hamstring injury has kept him sidelined for most of camp. Campbell recently indicated that Rolder was progressing but unlikely to return before the end of training camp.

That leaves Detroit evaluating several linebackers at the same time it is trying to determine how many it can realistically carry.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp has already made clear that those bottom-of-the-roster decisions can hinge heavily on kicking-game value, something we explored when Fipp offered clues about Detroit’s final roster construction.

Clark seemed built for exactly that type of role.

Now the question is whether his injury will prevent him from getting the opportunity at all.

With final roster cuts approaching, “indefinitely” is about the worst word a bubble player can hear.