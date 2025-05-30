Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

Dan Campbell Lists 20 Players Who Will Miss Today’s OTAs

Yikes! At least 20 players are not practicing today in Allen Park.
Dan Campbell hot seat ranking Dan Campbell on Tyleik Williams Lions miss otas

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

Dan Campbell hot seat ranking Dan Campbell on Tyleik Williams Lions miss otas

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell rolled through a 20-name injury report before Friday’s organized team activities, jokingly sprinkling in legends like Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson to lighten the mood. Still, it’s a sizable list of contributors who will miss OTAs—either completely or in a limited capacity—as the team eases into Phase III of the offseason program.

TL;DR

  • Twenty players—starters and depth pieces alike—are out or limited for Friday’s OTA session.
  • Campbell says most absences are precautionary; no long-term injuries were announced.
  • Early workload management is part of the team’s plan after a deep 2025 playoff run.
Dan Campbell hot seat ranking Dan Campbell on Tyleik Williams Lions miss otas

Who’s Sitting? The Full 20-Player List

Out or Limited:

Myles Adams, Brodric Martin, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, D.J. Reader, Josh Paschal, rookie Tyleik Williams, Kobie Wingo, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch, Khalil Dorsey, rookie Miles Frazier, Sione Vaki, Amon-Ra St. Brown, rookie Isaac TeSlaa, Kenny Yeboah, David Montgomery

Why So Many Lions Will Miss OTAs

Several names—McNeill (knee), Onwuzurike (back maintenance) and Reader (groin)—were already flagged for light springs. Rookies Williams and TeSlaa are still ramping up after minicamp physicals.

Big Picture: Better Safe Than Sorry

Expect most of these Lions to trickle back before mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Campbell’s staff prefers a front-loaded recovery schedule to avoid lingering issues when pads finally pop in training camp—and to ensure nobody will miss OTAs later in the month when installation intensifies.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x