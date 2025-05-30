Dan Campbell Lists 20 Players Who Will Miss Today’s OTAs

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell rolled through a 20-name injury report before Friday’s organized team activities, jokingly sprinkling in legends like Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson to lighten the mood. Still, it’s a sizable list of contributors who will miss OTAs—either completely or in a limited capacity—as the team eases into Phase III of the offseason program.

TL;DR

Twenty players—starters and depth pieces alike—are out or limited for Friday’s OTA session.

Campbell says most absences are precautionary; no long-term injuries were announced.

Early workload management is part of the team’s plan after a deep 2025 playoff run.

Who’s Sitting? The Full 20-Player List

Out or Limited:

Myles Adams, Brodric Martin, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, D.J. Reader, Josh Paschal, rookie Tyleik Williams, Kobie Wingo, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch, Khalil Dorsey, rookie Miles Frazier, Sione Vaki, Amon-Ra St. Brown, rookie Isaac TeSlaa, Kenny Yeboah, David Montgomery

Coach Campbell with a list of guys who are limited/aren't practicing today pic.twitter.com/Ujq4xwPgg7 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 30, 2025

Why So Many Lions Will Miss OTAs

Several names—McNeill (knee), Onwuzurike (back maintenance) and Reader (groin)—were already flagged for light springs. Rookies Williams and TeSlaa are still ramping up after minicamp physicals.

Big Picture: Better Safe Than Sorry

Expect most of these Lions to trickle back before mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Campbell’s staff prefers a front-loaded recovery schedule to avoid lingering issues when pads finally pop in training camp—and to ensure nobody will miss OTAs later in the month when installation intensifies.