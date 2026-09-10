Dan Campbell Sends Strong Message to Lions Fans

The Detroit Lions spent the offseason talking about getting back to themselves. Dan Campbell is now telling fans the reset has worked.

Appearing on the St. Brown Podcast, Campbell was asked what message he had for Lions fans entering the 2026 season. His answer was direct and confident.

“We will be ready. We will be ready, and we will be a formidable foe for any opponent that gets ready to face us,” Campbell said.

Campbell went on to praise Detroit’s training camp, the weapons on the roster and the strength of both lines while promising the Lions would be prepared from Week 1.

That confidence carries more weight because of what preceded it. Detroit finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs in 2025, dropping from consecutive NFC North championships to last place in the division. The response inside Allen Park was not to dismiss that season as bad luck. Campbell spent the offseason changing how Detroit prepared.

Campbell Built a Different Training Camp

Detroit’s summer was deliberately different.

The Lions eliminated joint practices and kept the focus almost entirely on themselves, giving the team more time for installs, situational work and direct competition between its own starters. Campbell later said the approach allowed Detroit to repeatedly work through situations that might otherwise receive limited practice time.

By the end of August, Campbell said the “Detroit vs. Detroit” experiment delivered exactly what he wanted.

The team’s own training camp review highlighted Campbell’s satisfaction with the competitiveness, full installs and daily matchups between Detroit’s top players. Penei Sewell worked against Aidan Hutchinson. Tate Ratledge saw Alim McNeill. Rookie Blake Miller received his share of Hutchinson, too.

That gives Campbell’s Week 1 promise some substance. He is not simply telling fans to forget 2025. He believes the Lions changed the preparation that led them into 2026.

Detroit Has Been Addressing 2025 for Months

Campbell’s message also fits the tone he established long before the regular season arrived.

During OTAs, he made it clear Detroit had seriously studied its 2025 shortcomings rather than assuming a talented roster would automatically return to contention. His emphasis centered on cleaner football, rebuilding confidence and creating stronger competition throughout the roster.

Personnel changed, too. Drew Petzing replaced John Morton as offensive coordinator, the offensive line continued getting younger, and Detroit adjusted pieces of Kelvin Sheppard’s defense while retaining its core stars. The Lions still enter the season with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sewell, Hutchinson, Jack Campbell and Alim McNeill among the foundation pieces.

Campbell’s confidence is not based on a total rebuild.

It is based on the belief that a good roster was corrected rather than replaced.

Week 1 Becomes the First Test

Detroit gets its first chance to validate that confidence Sunday against New Orleans at Ford Field.

Campbell does not need the Lions to prove the entire offseason worked in one afternoon. He does need them to look prepared, disciplined and closer to the team he believes they should have been last season.

The coach has spent months changing the process.

Now he has made the promise public: Detroit will be ready.