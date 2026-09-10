fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameTigersFri, Sep 11 vs COL · 6:40 PM67-79Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 12 vs OU · 12:00 PM1-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 12 vs EMU · 3:30 PM1-0Next gameLionsSun, Sep 13 vs NO · 1:00 PM0-0 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons60-22Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
Next gameTigersFri, Sep 11 vs COL · 6:40 PM67-79

Dan Campbell Sends Strong Message to Lions Fans

Dan Campbell Lions fans 2026 Detroit Lions injury report September 10
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions spent the offseason talking about getting back to themselves. Dan Campbell is now telling fans the reset has worked.

Appearing on the St. Brown Podcast, Campbell was asked what message he had for Lions fans entering the 2026 season. His answer was direct and confident.

“We will be ready. We will be ready, and we will be a formidable foe for any opponent that gets ready to face us,” Campbell said.

Dan Campbell grades his own performance in 2025 Dan Campbell coaching grind Dan Campbell incognito Detroit Lions Joint Practices Brendan Sorsby Detroit Lions Jahmyr Gibbs injury update Dan Campbell Lions fans 2026

Campbell went on to praise Detroit’s training camp, the weapons on the roster and the strength of both lines while promising the Lions would be prepared from Week 1.

That confidence carries more weight because of what preceded it. Detroit finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs in 2025, dropping from consecutive NFC North championships to last place in the division. The response inside Allen Park was not to dismiss that season as bad luck. Campbell spent the offseason changing how Detroit prepared.

Campbell Built a Different Training Camp

Detroit’s summer was deliberately different.

The Lions eliminated joint practices and kept the focus almost entirely on themselves, giving the team more time for installs, situational work and direct competition between its own starters. Campbell later said the approach allowed Detroit to repeatedly work through situations that might otherwise receive limited practice time.

By the end of August, Campbell said the “Detroit vs. Detroit” experiment delivered exactly what he wanted.

The team’s own training camp review highlighted Campbell’s satisfaction with the competitiveness, full installs and daily matchups between Detroit’s top players. Penei Sewell worked against Aidan Hutchinson. Tate Ratledge saw Alim McNeill. Rookie Blake Miller received his share of Hutchinson, too.

That gives Campbell’s Week 1 promise some substance. He is not simply telling fans to forget 2025. He believes the Lions changed the preparation that led them into 2026.

Detroit Has Been Addressing 2025 for Months

Campbell’s message also fits the tone he established long before the regular season arrived.

During OTAs, he made it clear Detroit had seriously studied its 2025 shortcomings rather than assuming a talented roster would automatically return to contention. His emphasis centered on cleaner football, rebuilding confidence and creating stronger competition throughout the roster.

Personnel changed, too. Drew Petzing replaced John Morton as offensive coordinator, the offensive line continued getting younger, and Detroit adjusted pieces of Kelvin Sheppard’s defense while retaining its core stars. The Lions still enter the season with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sewell, Hutchinson, Jack Campbell and Alim McNeill among the foundation pieces.

Campbell’s confidence is not based on a total rebuild.

It is based on the belief that a good roster was corrected rather than replaced.

Isiah Pacheco back injury Detroit Lions joint practices Detroit Lions waiver wire center Detroit Lions Roster Cuts Kerby Joseph PUP Detroit Lions 53-man roster Detroit Lions practice squad Isiah Pacheco injured reserve Detroit Lions waive Seth McLaughlin Jabari Small Joey Porter Jr Lions trade Detroit Lions Week 1 injury news

Week 1 Becomes the First Test

Detroit gets its first chance to validate that confidence Sunday against New Orleans at Ford Field.

Campbell does not need the Lions to prove the entire offseason worked in one afternoon. He does need them to look prepared, disciplined and closer to the team he believes they should have been last season.

The coach has spent months changing the process.

Now he has made the promise public: Detroit will be ready.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Choose your teams

Newsletter segments

Get the stories that matter

or

By subscribing, you agree to receive the segments you selected. You can change preferences or unsubscribe at any time. Privacy policy