fb
Monday, November 11, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Acknowledges How Lions Fans Helped In Victory Vs. Texans
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Acknowledges How Lions Fans Helped In Victory Vs. Texans

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
11

In a thrilling 26-23 comeback win over the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed immense pride in his team's resilience and grit. Despite a tough first half, the Lions fought their way back in the second half, with key defensive plays and a revived offensive attack leading them to victory.

Dan Campbell

“Credit to (Texans coach) DeMeco (Ryans) and that crew, man. They fought, we knew they would. And they were ready to go. Man, they gave it everything,” Campbell said post-game, as quoted by SI. “That was a hard-fought game. We had to fight our way back in there and, look, I'm proud of the guys.”

The Lions trailed 23-7 heading into the second half, but Campbell's confidence in his team never wavered. “We just needed to get our takeaways,” Campbell said. And that’s exactly what the defense delivered. In the second half, the Lions defense forced four punts, two interceptions, and even helped create a missed field goal by the Texans. “Our defense played good early,” Campbell noted, “but second half, you come out and it’s four punts, two picks, and a missed field goal. That’s huge.”

On offense, it took a little time to get going, but once the Lions closed the gap to within one score, Campbell knew his team was finding its rhythm. “I knew we’d wake up on offense, it was just a matter of time,” Campbell said. Once the offense got back into gear, the Lions capitalized on the momentum and sealed the victory.

2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Kaden Davis Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Detroit Lions Breakout Player Detroit Lions Depth Chart

The Lions' fans were also a huge factor in the game, traveling in strong numbers to support the team. “Our fans helped. With about eight minutes left in the fourth, they helped, got a false start over there on them, caused one,” Campbell said. The Lions faithful provided the energy needed to rally the team to victory.

Reflecting on the win, Campbell summed it up simply: “Proud of the guys, big win.” With the Lions now sitting at 8-1, Campbell and his team look ahead to more challenges, but this victory will be one to remember as a testament to their resilience and never-say-die attitude.

Previous article
James Houston Denies ‘Sharting’ During Detroit Lions Win Over Texans
Next article
Dan Campbell Has Full Confidence in Kicker Jake Bates Following Game-Winning Kick
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
John on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Jerry Sine on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions