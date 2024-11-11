Dan Campbell Acknowledges How Lions Fans Helped In Victory Vs. Texans

In a thrilling 26-23 comeback win over the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed immense pride in his team's resilience and grit. Despite a tough first half, the Lions fought their way back in the second half, with key defensive plays and a revived offensive attack leading them to victory.

“Credit to (Texans coach) DeMeco (Ryans) and that crew, man. They fought, we knew they would. And they were ready to go. Man, they gave it everything,” Campbell said post-game, as quoted by SI. “That was a hard-fought game. We had to fight our way back in there and, look, I'm proud of the guys.”

The Lions trailed 23-7 heading into the second half, but Campbell's confidence in his team never wavered. “We just needed to get our takeaways,” Campbell said. And that’s exactly what the defense delivered. In the second half, the Lions defense forced four punts, two interceptions, and even helped create a missed field goal by the Texans. “Our defense played good early,” Campbell noted, “but second half, you come out and it’s four punts, two picks, and a missed field goal. That’s huge.”

On offense, it took a little time to get going, but once the Lions closed the gap to within one score, Campbell knew his team was finding its rhythm. “I knew we’d wake up on offense, it was just a matter of time,” Campbell said. Once the offense got back into gear, the Lions capitalized on the momentum and sealed the victory.

The Lions' fans were also a huge factor in the game, traveling in strong numbers to support the team. “Our fans helped. With about eight minutes left in the fourth, they helped, got a false start over there on them, caused one,” Campbell said. The Lions faithful provided the energy needed to rally the team to victory.

Reflecting on the win, Campbell summed it up simply: “Proud of the guys, big win.” With the Lions now sitting at 8-1, Campbell and his team look ahead to more challenges, but this victory will be one to remember as a testament to their resilience and never-say-die attitude.