Dan Campbell acknowledges Lions may look at QB to succeed Jared Goff

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised Jared Goff‘s work in Detroit but also admitted that the team may need to start looking toward the future and considering their options at quarterback. With the Lions having the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in this year's draft, they have the opportunity to draft a quarterback that they believe can succeed Goff. However, Campbell also noted that they won't rush to replace Goff if they don't find the right fit in the upcoming draft.

“What he’s done is, and what we were hopeful and thought we were going to get, was a guy who, he’s our guy,” Campbell said during an interview with CBS Sports. “He’s bought us time here. We believe we can win with Jared Goff. And in the meantime, we also know he’s not going to be here for the next 10 years. It’s not like Jared Goff is a rookie, so certainly our eyes are on potentially a quarterback. The question is, where do you acquire that at? And that’s something that Brad and I kick around all the time, but we don’t feel like we’re pressed right now. We don’t feel like we’re pressed. But that doesn’t mean our eyes aren’t on a quarterback.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell on Jared Goff and the QB situation facing Detroit: "We don't feel like we're pressed, but that doesn't mean our eyes aren't on a quarterback." @CBSSportsHQ pic.twitter.com/1XUeKPlaSh — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 1, 2023

The Lions won't rush to replace Goff if they don't find the right fit in the upcoming draft.

The Big Picture: Detroit Lions' QB Situation and Jared Goff

The potential search for a quarterback to succeed Goff is significant for the Lions as they continue to rebuild and try to become competitive in the NFL. Goff has had some success with the Lions, but his future with the team beyond his current contract is uncertain. The Lions have the opportunity to draft a quarterback with high potential with their two first-round picks, but they must also consider their current roster and if they believe they can win a Super Bowl with Goff under center.

Up until now, both Lions GM Brad Holmes and Campbell have made it very clear that they believe in Jared Goff as their starting quarterback moving forward. But, Campbell acknowledging for the first time that the Lions may be looking for a QB in the 2023 NFL draft has plenty of people talking about if the plan could be to let Goff play out his current contract and then move on. Personally, Campbell noting that Goff will not be around for the next 10 years is kind of a “no duh” comment, and I don't really see it as him saying Goff will only be with the Lions until his current contract is up. What do you think?