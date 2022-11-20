Dan Campbell addresses Detroit Lions in locker room following win over Giants [Video]

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity on Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants, and they took advantage of it by walking away with a 31-18 win at MetLife Stadium. With the win, the Lions have now won three games in a row, and they are suddenly 4-6 with a tough Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills coming up in Week 12. Following the game, Dan Campbell addressed his team in the locker room, and he was clearly fired up.

3 Detroit Lions players miss Thursd... Please enable JavaScript

What did Dan Campbell tell the Detroit Lions following their win over the Giants?

After the conclusion of the game, Campbell joined his team in the locker room, and he talked to them about how what they accomplished as of late “did not happen by accident.”

“We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football. Defense, you’ve come to life. We’re getting takeaways. Offense — we dominated when we needed to. We dominated. The ground game, man. We made the throws we needed to. We were efficient. Now you’re figuring it out. Now WE are figuring it out. That’s three!”

Featured Videos



Check it out.