Dan Campbell adds another coach to Detroit Lions staff

by

Sharing is caring!

If you have been following along, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has formed an impressive coaching staff to go into battle with him in 2021.

Now, according to a report from Justin Rogers, Campbell has hired Steve Oliver out of the University of San Diego to be the Lions quality control coach.

One thing is for sure, the culture in the Detroit Lions organization is changing for the better. The question is, will that lead to more wins?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.