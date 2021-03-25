Dan Campbell adds another coach to Detroit Lions staff

Sharing is caring!

If you have been following along, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has formed an impressive coaching staff to go into battle with him in 2021.

Now, according to a report from Justin Rogers, Campbell has hired Steve Oliver out of the University of San Diego to be the Lions quality control coach.

One thing is for sure, the culture in the Detroit Lions organization is changing for the better. The question is, will that lead to more wins?

For the second consecutive year the Lions have taken on a quality control coach from the University of San Diego. Last year it was Tanner Engstead, this offseason they've added Steve Oliver. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 25, 2021