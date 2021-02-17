Dan Campbell adds Super Bowl winning coach to Detroit Lions staff

Sharing is caring!

UPDATE:

It is a done deal! Antwaan Randle El has officially been hired to be the Detroit Lions‘ WRs coach.

From Detroit Lions:

Randle El joins the Lions after spending the past two seasons (2019-20) as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his tenure, the Buccaneers offense ranked first in passing yards and passing touchdowns, second in points and third in total offense. He most recently helped lead the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

As a player, Randle El originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft selection (62nd overall) with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Indiana in the 2002 NFL Draft. In nine years split with Pittsburgh and Washington, he appeared in 143 career games (71 starts) and logged 370 receptions for 4,467 yards (12.1 avg.) and 15 touchdowns along with 438 rushing yards, 323 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. Additionally, Randel El added 4,316 yards and six touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns. A native of Riverdale, Ill., he also appeared on the Hoosiers’ basketball and baseball teams at different points throughout college. PREVIOUS REPORT:

Here we go! Another former player will be added to Dan Campbell’s coaching staff.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are expected to hire Antwaan Randle El as their wide receivers coach.

As noted by Pelissero, Randle El is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his nine-year playing career (Steelers and Washington), Randle El caught 370 passes for 4,467 yards and 15 touchdowns