Dan Campbell admits to costing Detroit Lions with questionable call

The Lions had the Vikings right where they wanted them

The Detroit Lions had the Minnesota Vikings right where they wanted them on Sunday afternoon but when all was said and done, it was a decision by head coach Dan Campbell that proved to be costly.

Late in the fourth quarter, leading 24-21, the Lions had the ball fourth-and-4 on the Vikings’ 36-yard line and Campbell made the decision to kick a long field goal rather than punting or going for what would have been a game-winning first down.

Of course, Lions’ kicker Austin Seibert missed a 54-yard field goal attempt, and the Vikings took over at their own 44-yard line.

Kirk Cousins when proceeded to march the Vikings straight down the field for the game-winning touchdown.

Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said that he regrets his decision to kick a long field goal rather than going for the first down.

Coach Campbell on the decision to attempt a FG instead of going for it late in today's game pic.twitter.com/MIl6Xu7tKm — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 25, 2022

“I freakin’ regret my decision there at the end,” Campbell told reporters.

Dan Campbell: "I freakin' regret my decision there at the end." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) September 25, 2022

Campbell added that he feels like he cost the Lions with his decision.

“I do feel like I cost our team,” Campbell said.

Campbell: "I do feel like I cost our team." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) September 25, 2022

Campbell told reporters that he told his team after the game that he should have gone for it on the last fourth down.

Dan Campbell said he told his team after the game shoulda have went for that last fourth down: Lions suffer devastating loss to Minnesota Vikings, 28-24 https://t.co/33lALc2OmI via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 25, 2022

Dan Campbell talks about winning on the road

Earlier in the week, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about picking up a big win in Minnesota.

“This is something that we have a lot of urgency about,” Campbell said. “This is big. We need to try and set the tempo for ourselves, and it starts on the road, divisional game. Of course it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be hostile. It shouldn’t be easy. And those guys are going to be ready to go. They’re going to get back to what they do best, and we know that, but man, it goes back to we’ve got to be able handle this pressure on the road.

Because that’s really what it comes down to, collectively, when you go on the road. There’s a certain amount of pressure that is applied, and how do we handle that overall? That’s something that we’ve been talking about for a long time now. We are young, but we’ll see where we’re at.”

“There is something about being on the road and being in that with that group of guys and everybody’s on top of you, and nobody wants you there, nobody wants to see you win or succeed other than your own group,” Campbell said. “There’s nothing better than, man, just honing in on each other and depending on one another, that, ‘Man, you’re going to do your job, I’m going to do mine.’ And when you make a play, the crowd just goes silent. There’s nothing better than that.”