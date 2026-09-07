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LiveTigersMIN 1 · Tigers 1Top 2nd · 2 outs

Dan Campbell Provides Advice for Western Michigan

Dan Campbell Western Michigan
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Dan Campbell knows a thing or two about moving on from painful football losses.

So when the Detroit Lions head coach was asked Monday about the controversial ending between Michigan and Western Michigan, Campbell wanted absolutely no part of debating whether officials got it right.

He did, however, have some advice for the Broncos.

“I’m staying away from it…if I am Western Michigan, I am on to the next one,” Campbell said, according to Kory Woods.

Detroit Lions defense Detroit Lions bounce back Isiah Pacheco back injury Dan Campbell Western Michigan

Probably wise on both fronts.

Western Michigan appeared to have completed a stunning upset of Michigan on Saturday night when Bryce Underwood’s desperation pass fell incomplete as the clock reached zero. Replay officials restored one second after determining that Broncos defensive back Micah Davis was established out of bounds when he touched the football.

You know what happened next.

Underwood connected with JJ Buchanan for Michigan’s 47-yard game-winning Hail Mary, giving the Wolverines a 13-12 victory and immediately creating a national argument over how that final second was handled.

The Big Ten subsequently explained why the second was restored, saying replay officials had access to a camera synchronized directly to the stadium clock.

Western Michigan initially explored whether there was any avenue to challenge the outcome. President Russ Kavalhuna ultimately revealed there was no appeals process available, while head coach Lance Taylor refused to use the officiating as an excuse for the loss.

That makes Campbell’s message pretty fitting.

There isn’t another replay review coming. There isn’t an appeals court for college football scores. And unfortunately for Western Michigan, nobody is going to put that second back in the bottle.

The Broncos played well enough to nearly shock Michigan in the Big House. They also had opportunities to make that controversial final second irrelevant long before Underwood launched the winning pass.

Campbell wasn’t interested in deciding who was right.

His advice was simpler.

Turn the page.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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