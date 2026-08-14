Dan Campbell Reacts to Ahmed Hassanein’s Standout Performance vs. Bengals

Ahmed Hassanein may have surprised plenty of Detroit Lions fans Thursday night.

Dan Campbell was not one of them.

Hassanein was one of Detroit’s biggest bright spots during its 16-14 preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, piling up two sacks, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, four tackles and a forced fumble.

After the game, Campbell made it clear that the performance looked a lot like what the Lions coaching staff has been watching throughout training camp.

“Ahmed was disruptive,” Campbell said. “He made a lot of plays.”

Campbell Expected Hassanein to Make an Impact

Hassanein wasted little time announcing himself against Cincinnati.

He recorded a sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on his first defensive snap and continued creating pressure throughout the night. His biggest play came in the third quarter when he produced a strip sack in the red zone.

Campbell loved seeing the production.

He just wasn’t shocked by it.

“It was great to see. I don’t really feel like I was surprised. I felt like he would come out and make plays.”

That might be the most encouraging part of Hassanein’s night.

This was not a player suddenly producing out of nowhere.

The Lions believed this was coming.

Strong Training Camp Translates to the Game

Hassanein has been one of Detroit’s most noticeable players throughout training camp, consistently earning praise for his motor and disruptive style.

Thursday provided the first opportunity to see whether those practice flashes would carry over against another NFL team.

They did.

“The way he has been practicing and some of the things he’s capable of doing made you feel like it would translate into the preseason game. It was good to see.”

For young players fighting for roster spots, that transition matters.

Making plays against teammates in Allen Park can get a coach’s attention. Doing it when another team is trying to block you can change how that coach views your role.

Hassanein accomplished both.

Maximum Effort Is Becoming Hassanein’s Identity

Campbell has repeatedly praised Hassanein’s energy during camp, and his postgame assessment sounded familiar.

“He plays with maximum effort. He’s disruptive. He’s going to learn from this and only get better.”

That final sentence should get Lions fans excited.

Hassanein already looked disruptive enough to create problems against Cincinnati, yet Detroit still views him as a developing player.

There will be mistakes to correct.

There will be better offensive linemen waiting when the regular season begins.

But a young defender who combines production with the kind of effort Campbell demands is going to keep getting opportunities.

Hassanein Is Becoming Difficult to Leave Off the Roster

Entering the preseason, Hassanein looked like one of Detroit’s most interesting roster-bubble players.

After one game, that label may already feel outdated.

Two sacks and a forced fumble certainly help.

Campbell’s reaction might matter even more.

When a coach says he expected a young player to make plays because of what he has consistently seen in practice, that suggests Hassanein has built more than a one-night highlight reel.

He is building trust.

And in Detroit, trust from Campbell is often the quickest path toward playing time.

Bottom Line

Ahmed Hassanein’s preseason opener was impressive.

Dan Campbell’s reaction made it even more encouraging.

“Ahmed was disruptive. He made a lot of plays.”

The Lions coach was not surprised because Hassanein has been showing the same qualities throughout camp: relentless effort, disruption and the ability to affect plays.

Now he has done it in a game.

If Hassanein keeps playing this way, the conversation may soon stop being about whether he makes Detroit’s 53-man roster.

It may become about how many snaps he deserves once the regular season begins.