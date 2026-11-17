Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn’t hiding how much losing Aidan Hutchinson hurts. And considering the way his star defensive end was playing before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, it’s easy to understand why.

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During his Tuesday morning appearance on Costa and Jansen with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell opened up about Hutchinson’s devastating injury and what it means for the player and the team.

“What a gut punch,” Campbell said. “It stinks, man. It hits you, and I hate it for him. He was on a heater.”

Those words say plenty about how Campbell feels about losing one of his most important players. But while the Lions coach is understandably frustrated, he also believes Hutchinson has what it takes to overcome yet another major injury.

Nov 13, 2026; Munich, Germany; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) at press conference at FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Believes Aidan Hutchinson Will Come Back Stronger

According to Campbell, there’s little doubt about how Hutchinson will respond to this latest setback. The Lions coach expressed confidence that his star pass rusher will overcome the injury and return even better than before because of the way he’s wired.

That’s certainly the kind of belief you want to hear from a head coach, especially when the player involved has already experienced a difficult road back from a serious injury. Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula during the 2024 season before working his way back to the field.

How Aidan Hutchinson Suffered the ACL Injury in Munich

Unfortunately, Hutchinson now faces another lengthy rehabilitation process after tearing the ACL in his right knee during Detroit’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany.

The injury occurred as Hutchinson celebrated a sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter. What should have been another highlight for Detroit’s defensive star instead became one of the most disappointing moments of the Lions’ season.

Lions Receive Encouraging News Despite Season-Ending Injury

While Hutchinson’s 2026 season is over, there was at least some encouraging news following additional medical examinations on Monday. According to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, testing confirmed the torn ACL but revealed no other significant damage to his knee.

That development was particularly welcome after initial reports raised concerns about potential additional injuries. Although Hutchinson still faces a significant recovery, avoiding further major damage provides some reason for optimism as he begins preparing for 2027.

The Lions previously received encouraging news following additional testing, but Campbell’s latest comments offered something different. Rather than focusing on the medical diagnosis, Detroit’s head coach made it clear just how much he feels for Hutchinson personally.

Campbell had already addressed Hutchinson’s injury following Sunday’s victory, when the team was still awaiting additional information. Now that the diagnosis is confirmed, his focus has turned toward supporting a player he believes will eventually return stronger.

What Comes Next for the Detroit Lions Defense

For Hutchinson, another difficult comeback begins. For Campbell and the Lions, the challenge is finding a way to keep winning without the player who had been setting the tone for their defense.

And if there’s one thing Campbell doesn’t appear worried about, it’s whether Hutchinson has the determination to make it back.