The Detroit Lions already know they will be without Aidan Hutchinson for the remainder of the 2026 season, but head coach Dan Campbell revealed Tuesday that there could be more damage to the star defensive end’s right knee than Monday’s follow-up testing indicated.

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While additional testing reportedly showed no other significant damage beyond Hutchinson’s torn ACL, Campbell acknowledged that doctors might discover more once surgery is performed.

Nov 13, 2026; Munich, Germany; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell at press conference at FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Addresses Possibility of Additional Damage

When asked whether Hutchinson sustained additional damage to his knee, Campbell did not rule out that possibility.

“There’s a little bit more in there. Could be, yeah.”

Campbell continued by explaining that the full extent of the injury remains unclear.

“It sounds like there’s a little bit in there. I don’t know how significant all that is. “Some of it you’re not going to know until you go in there and actually do the procedure.” Related coverage Dan Campbell Has Epic Response To Question About Lions Injury Situation Read more →

Campbell confirmed the torn ACL on Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, where he called the injury a “gut punch” and said Hutchinson was “on a heater” before it happened.

Those comments introduce some uncertainty following Monday’s encouraging injury update, which indicated Hutchinson had avoided additional significant damage.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL that will sideline him for the remainder of the season, and sources initially told Rapoport there was concern about his meniscus as well. A subsequent report from Tom Pelissero indicated that Monday’s follow-up testing had not revealed other significant knee damage.

Campbell’s latest comments do not necessarily contradict those reports, but they make it clear that the full picture may not be known until doctors perform the procedure.

Another Devastating Setback for Hutchinson

Hutchinson suffered the injury on Sunday during Detroit’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. The defensive end landed awkwardly while celebrating a first-quarter sack of quarterback Drake Maye, immediately going down in pain.

The injury represents another devastating setback for a player who previously suffered a fractured tibia and fibula during the 2024 season, which limited him to five games. Hutchinson worked his way back from that injury and established himself once again as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers.

The Lions were already facing the difficult reality of losing Hutchinson for the remainder of the season. Now, the uncertainty surrounding possible additional knee damage adds another concern as he prepares for surgery and his recovery.

For now, the confirmed injury is the torn ACL, and no additional significant damage has been established. Campbell’s comments suggest that the final determination may have to wait until surgery, making Hutchinson’s eventual medical update especially important as he begins the road back toward 2027.