The Detroit Lions rolled to an impressive 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Munich, Germany, but the health of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson remains a major concern.

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Following Detroit’s fifth consecutive victory, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Hutchinson’s knee injury, which forced the Pro Bowl pass rusher to leave the game during the first quarter.

Unfortunately, Campbell didn’t have much new information to share.

The Lions coach explained that there wasn’t really an update on Hutchinson’s condition at this time and that the team expected to know more once it returned to the United States.

While the uncertainty surrounding Hutchinson is concerning, Campbell did have plenty of praise for how his defense responded after losing another important player.

Dan Campbell says the #Lions will know more about Aidan Hutchinson’s injury when they return home. pic.twitter.com/NzUEycjlUM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 15, 2026

Dan Campbell Praises Lions Defense After Losing Hutchinson

Hutchinson suffered the injury after celebrating a sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during New England’s opening possession. The Lions star initially walked off the field under his own power before heading to the locker room, and Detroit eventually ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Following the victory, Campbell emphasized how proud he was of his defense for stepping up after Hutchinson went down. He compared the response to what happened two weeks earlier when linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a frightening neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rather than allowing the loss of another defensive leader to derail their performance, Detroit’s players rallied together and continued making plays.

And the numbers certainly back that up.

According to the Lions’ official game recap, Detroit held New England to just 151 total yards, including only 69 in the first half. The Patriots also converted just four of their 13 third-down opportunities.

Detroit finished with five sacks, including two from rookie Derrick Moore, while cornerback Roger McCreary added an interception. It was another impressive defensive performance from a unit that has continued finding ways to succeed despite significant injuries.

Lions Continue Showing Resilience Through Injuries

The Lions have faced considerable adversity on defense this season, particularly following the serious injury to Jack Campbell earlier this month.

Losing Hutchinson only added to those challenges, but Detroit’s defense once again demonstrated the toughness and depth that Dan Campbell has repeatedly emphasized.

As Reuters reported following Sunday’s victory, the Lions overwhelmed New England while improving to 7-2 on the season. Jahmyr Gibbs led the offense with 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, but the defense played an equally important role in the convincing win.

Of course, the biggest question moving forward is whether Hutchinson’s injury will force him to miss additional time.

Campbell did not provide a diagnosis or recovery timetable during his postgame remarks, leaving the Lions to await further medical information after returning home.

The Lions may have left Germany with another victory, but they are still waiting to learn just how costly Sunday’s win might have been.

For now, Campbell can take pride in how his defense responded to another difficult situation, even as the organization hopes for encouraging news regarding one of its most important players.