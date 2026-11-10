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Dan Campbell Remains ‘All Business’ on Trade Deadline Day

Dan Campbell trade deadline
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While Detroit Lions fans spend Tuesday refreshing their phones and wondering whether Brad Holmes will make another move before the NFL trade deadline, Dan Campbell has something else on his mind. The Lions head coach is ready to get to Germany and take care of business against the New England Patriots.

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Dan Campbell Keeps His Focus at the Trade Deadline

When asked about the trade deadline on Tuesday morning, Campbell delivered a response that was about as Dan Campbell as it gets. According to Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell made it clear where his focus lies.

“Oh yeah, we’re gonna get ready to go, we’re gonna have our best gameplan in all 3 phases, and we’re gonna be ready to get after New England’s ass. I cannot wait.”

The Lions, who have won four straight games to improve to 6-2, already added veteran safety Andre Cisco ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Campbell previously indicated that Holmes was still evaluating potential roster upgrades, but the head coach clearly isn’t spending his morning worrying about what might happen before 4 p.m. ET.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Is Ready for Germany

As if Campbell’s first response wasn’t entertaining enough, the Lions head coach also revealed what he plans to pack for Detroit’s international trip. Apparently, Campbell isn’t concerned about making room for souvenirs.

“I’m bringing an extra pair of underwear and socks, and that’s it.”

Never change, Dan.

The Lions still have some decisions to make before heading to Germany, but their head coach appears to have his priorities straight. Whether Holmes makes another move before the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline or Detroit stands pat, Campbell has a football game to prepare for.

That’s one of the things Lions fans have come to love about Campbell. While everyone else is caught up in the trade deadline frenzy, he’s thinking about his game plan, beating the Patriots, and apparently, packing one extra pair of underwear.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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