Dan Campbell all but reveals Detroit Lions starting QB for matchup vs. Seahawks

by

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Seattle Seahawks and when they do, it sure sounds like they will be without their starting QB.

Dan Campbell met with reporters on Friday morning and revealed that Jared Goff is “doubtful” for Sunday’s game, which means Tim Boyle will likely get the start.

After a terrible performance in his first career game, Boyle was much, much better last week during the Lions’ loss to the Falcons.

