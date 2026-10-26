The Detroit Lions received some encouraging injury news Monday following their thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Dan Campbell provided updates on wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., both of whom are dealing with ankle injuries suffered during Sunday’s game.

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Fortunately, Campbell doesn’t believe either injury will result in a significant absence. The Lions are hopeful both players will return to practice Thursday as they prepare for another massive NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs for a first down against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Rakestraw was forced to leave Sunday’s victory over Green Bay with an ankle injury and did not return. Considering the young cornerback’s injury history, his departure immediately raised concerns about another potential setback.

However, Campbell indicated Monday that the organization does not believe Rakestraw’s latest injury is serious. The Lions hope to have the former second-round pick back on the practice field Thursday.

As we previously reported following Rakestraw’s departure against Green Bay, the injury came at a frustrating time for a player beginning to earn additional opportunities in Detroit’s secondary. The encouraging update suggests his latest setback might not interrupt that progress for long.

Rakestraw wasn’t the only Lions player who emerged from Sunday’s victory with an ankle issue. St. Brown also tweaked his ankle, although Campbell’s initial outlook on the star receiver is encouraging.

Detroit plans to give both players Wednesday off before attempting to get them back on the practice field Thursday. That approach would provide an additional day of recovery without necessarily jeopardizing their availability for Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

Injury updates on Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. and Amon-Ra St. Brown pic.twitter.com/lfHB1gTbqV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 26, 2026

St. Brown delivered one of his strongest performances of the season against Green Bay, catching nine passes for 153 yards in Detroit’s victory. His production helped Jared Goff throw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions improved to 4-2. The game’s statistical recap underscores just how important St. Brown was to Detroit’s offense.

As we previously reported in our look at Rakestraw’s growing role, the Lions have been giving their young cornerback additional opportunities after his injury-plagued start. Keeping both players healthy would give Detroit a better chance to build on its recent momentum.

Lions Preparing for Another Important NFC North Battle

The Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 1, making the health of both players especially important. Detroit’s receiving corps relies heavily on St. Brown, while Rakestraw provides valuable depth for a secondary that has recently started showing improvement.

For now, the updates from Campbell are encouraging, but neither player’s return to practice is guaranteed. The Lions’ official injury reports later this week will provide a clearer picture of their availability.

The Lions appear to have avoided two potentially significant injury setbacks following their win over Green Bay. If St. Brown and Rakestraw return to practice Thursday as planned, Detroit will have another reason to feel optimistic heading into its showdown with Minnesota.