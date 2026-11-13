Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has never been afraid to use a little colorful language when motivating his players. Unfortunately, his latest attempt to fire up the team nearly got lost in translation, and Amon-Ra St. Brown was there to make sure his coach knew it.

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Speaking to reporters in Munich, Germany, on Friday ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots, Campbell was asked what St. Brown had taught him about speaking German. His response was pure Dan Campbell, complete with profanity, a motivational message, and a hilarious misunderstanding that probably won’t make it into any German language textbooks.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a first down against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Shares Hilarious Amon-Ra St. Brown Story

Campbell explained that he likes delivering motivational messages to his players, including one about spreading their wings and reaching their potential. Naturally, the Lions head coach figured the message might pack a little more punch with some profanity thrown in.

There was just one problem. His attempt to translate that message into German didn’t exactly produce the result he was hoping for, as he explained in comments posted by Detroit sports reporter Brad Galli.

“I don’t know if he taught me this. I’ve been known to use profanity, so bear with me here. “I always give these pointers to the team on little subtleties. One of them is spreading our wings. It’s time to spread our wings and fly, right? “But I like to use a little profanity. I’m looking up a way to say somewhat, maybe, the F-word in front of ‘wings.’ ‘Spread your…’ Related coverage Detroit Lions Have Already Ruled 3 Players OUT vs. Patriots Read more → “I see Scheiße is as close as I can get to it. And Saint’s like, ‘Shit wings?’ “It didn’t go over like I thought it would. Anyway, he taught me what not to say. There you go.”

Well, that’s certainly one way to motivate a football team. Apparently, telling players to spread their wings sounds considerably better when those wings aren’t preceded by the German word for an entirely different four-letter word.

And leave it to St. Brown to provide the necessary translation before Campbell started handing out motivational T-shirts.

What German words did Amon-Ra St. Brown teach Dan Campbell?



The curse words — and how to *correctly* use them 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MPLsnu1q4P — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 13, 2026

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s German Roots Come in Handy

Of course, St. Brown is the perfect person to help Campbell navigate the German language. The Lions receiver grew up speaking German with his mother, Miriam, and has maintained a strong connection to his family’s German heritage.

St. Brown has previously opened up about his German upbringing, explaining that he and his brothers still communicate with their mother in German. That connection makes Sunday’s game particularly meaningful for Detroit’s star receiver.

Lions and Patriots Meet in Munich on Sunday

The Lions are preparing to face New England at Munich’s Allianz Arena, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 15. According to the team’s official schedule announcement, it will be Detroit’s first international regular-season game since 2015.

Campbell has already made it clear that his focus is on beating the Patriots, regardless of the distractions surrounding the overseas trip. Still, his Friday press conference provided a reminder that football isn’t the only thing the Lions are experiencing in Germany.

Detroit also has a growing fan base overseas, and the organization has planned several events throughout Munich leading up to Sunday’s game. Between the festivities, the international spotlight, and St. Brown’s home-country connection, the weekend promises to be memorable.

As for Campbell, perhaps it’s best that he sticks to delivering his motivational speeches in English. The man has enough trouble convincing officials that his fourth-down decisions are a good idea without having to worry about his German vocabulary.

One thing is certain: If the Lions come out flying against the Patriots on Sunday, Campbell might want to give St. Brown a little credit.

Just don’t ask him to translate the team slogan again.