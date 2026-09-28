Dan Campbell Gives Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Update

There were a few moments during the Detroit Lions’ 31-24 win over the New York Jets when Amon-Ra St. Brown didn’t quite look like Amon-Ra St. Brown.

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He left the field slowly on multiple occasions and ultimately played only 48 of Detroit’s 65 offensive snaps, an unusually light workload for a receiver who rarely wants to leave the field. St. Brown finished the afternoon with four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown as Detroit survived a wild fourth quarter to improve to 2-1.

Naturally, that raised a question heading into Week 4.

Is St. Brown hurt?

Dan Campbell’s answer Monday was mostly encouraging.

“He just had a little something,” Campbell said. “I don’t think it’s a huge thing.”

That qualifies as good news for a Lions offense that certainly doesn’t want to test how it operates without one of its most important players.

St. Brown Apparently Isn’t Too Worried

Campbell said Detroit’s medical staff checked St. Brown out Monday, although getting the ultra-competitive receiver to admit something is bothering him apparently remains its own challenge.

“Our guys today had him checked out,” Campbell said. “You know Saint, he don’t want to get anything checked out. He’s fine. You ask him, he’s fine. So I think we’ll be OK there.”

If you’ve followed St. Brown for any length of time, that sounds about right.

This is a player whose toughness has become as much a part of his reputation as his production. St. Brown has served as one of Detroit’s captains for four consecutive seasons, and his willingness to block, work over the middle and handle the less glamorous parts of the position remains central to what makes him valuable.

The Lions also know exactly how disruptive losing St. Brown can be. When an ankle injury forced him from a game last season, Campbell emphasized that Detroit missed far more than his receiving production because of everything St. Brown contributes to the offense, including his blocking, versatility and understanding of assignments.

Lions Will Monitor St. Brown Ahead of Carolina

There is still reason to watch Detroit’s injury reports this week.

Campbell didn’t identify exactly what was bothering St. Brown, and playing 48 of 65 snaps is enough of a departure from his normal workload to warrant attention. The encouraging part is that Campbell doesn’t believe the issue is significant.

That’s especially important because St. Brown entered Sunday coming off a monster performance against Buffalo. He caught nine passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2, continuing a start that had already put him squarely in the early Offensive Player of the Year conversation.

Detroit will now turn its attention to Carolina, and St. Brown’s practice participation will provide a clearer picture of his status.

For now, Campbell doesn’t sound particularly alarmed.

And if you ask St. Brown?

Apparently, there isn’t even a problem.