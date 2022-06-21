Could Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions be the first head coach to be fired in 2022?

Well, according to the latest odds released from BetOnline, Campbell (10/1) currently has the seventh-best odds to be the first NFL head coach fired in 2022.

Dan Campbell among favorites to be first NFL coach fired in 2022

Here is the full list of odds:

Matt Rhule (+300) Mike McCarthy (+500) Pete Carroll (+600) Frank Reich (+700) Ron Rivera (+800) Kevin Stefanski (10/1) Dan Campbell (10/1) Kliff Kingsbury (12/1) Mike Vrabel (12/1) Robert Saleh (14/1) Arthur Smith (14/1) John Harbaugh (16/1) Mike Tomlin (16/1) Nick Sirianni (25/1) Kyle Shanahan (33/1) Bill Belichick (50/1) Lovie Smith (50/1) Todd Bowles (50/1) Brandon Staley (66/1) Brian Daboll (66/1) Dennis Allen (66/1) Doug Pederson (66/1) Kevon O’Connell (66/1) Matt Eberflus (66/1) Zac Taylor (66/1) Matt LaFleur (80/1) Andy Reid (100/1) Josh McDaniels (100/1) Sean McDermott (100/1) Sean McVay (100/1)

First of all, let me be very clear about something. Dan Campbell is absolutely NOT going to be the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh, twelfth, thirteenth, or fourteenth…. head coach fired in 2022 because he is absolutely NOT going to be fired at all in 2022.

Folks, if there is a way for you to get on the other side of this bet (I don’t believe there is), you should probably bet your entire life savings on the fact that Campbell will not be the first head coach fired in 2022.

Let me put it this way. The Lions could go 0-17 in 2022 and it would still be unlikely that Campbell would be fired.

That being said, who do you think will be the first head coach fired in 2022?

