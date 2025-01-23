fb
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson May Be Competing For The Same Coach

By W.G. Brady
With Ben Johnson leaving the Detroit Lions to take the head coach position with the Chicago Bears, and Aaron Glenn heading to the New York Jets for a similar role, Lions head coach Dan Campbell now faces the challenge of replacing both his offensive and defensive coordinators. This major shift has set the stage for an intriguing coaching battle, as Campbell and Johnson could soon find themselves competing for the same coaching talent.

When news of Johnson's move to Chicago broke, it didn’t take long for reports to surface suggesting he was poised to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen as his defensive coordinator. However, there is now growing speculation that Campbell may also have his eyes on Allen for Detroit's defensive coordinator position. This could spark a tug-of-war between the two former colleagues for Allen's services.

A Coaching Battle Brews: Who Will Win?

As the Lions and Bears both search for top-tier coaching talent, one name has emerged as a key figure in the potential hiring process: Dennis Allen, former head coach of the New Orleans Saints and long-time defensive coordinator. The Saints' defense under Allen’s leadership has been impressive in recent years, finishing 8th in points and 13th in yardage in 2024, and consistently ranking among the league's top performers in multiple defensive categories.

Allen's track record includes a solid stretch from 2015-2023, where his Saints defenses regularly ranked in the top half of the league in scoring defense, with five top-10 finishes in points allowed. He also led the Saints to strong results in yardage allowed, ranking in the top 10 in three of those years. Allen’s defenses were particularly strong at generating takeaways, with five seasons in which the group finished in the top-10 in that category.

Dan Campbell's Advantage?

With the Bears coming off a disappointing last-place finish in the NFC North, Campbell’s Lions might hold the edge in this battle. After finishing the 2024 season with a remarkable 15-2 record and an NFC North title, Campbell’s team is poised for continued success, which could make Detroit a more appealing destination for Allen. The familiarity between Campbell and Allen, who worked together on the Saints' coaching staff from 2016-2020, could also play a key role in this race. Allen’s familiarity with Campbell's culture, combined with the Lions' strong defensive performance in recent years, could give Detroit a compelling case to offer Allen a prominent role.

Ben Johnson's Move and Other Coaching Hires

While Johnson might have already made his move, requesting to interview Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant for the Bears’ defensive coordinator job, Campbell is not likely to give up easily in his pursuit of Allen. As the competition heats up between these two NFC North rivals, the future of the division could hinge not only on the players each team acquires but on which coach can land the best defensive mind for their squad.

Ultimately, whether Allen chooses to reunite with Campbell in Detroit or takes the challenge of rebuilding the Bears’ defense remains to be seen. However, it’s clear both teams are ready to bring in top-notch coaching talent to make a push for the future.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
