Dan Campbell & Brad Holmes

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have no more excuses after this year and Amani Oruwariye struggled big time in coverage leading to too many penalties. This is the final season this regime can use the former regime as an excuse.

Featured Videos



Check out gearupdetroit.shop and get 25% off your purchase by using coupon code RCR25OFF

About The Show:

The following podcast contains strong language, drinkin, smokin’, ass-kickin’, law breakin’, running with scissors, and just about everything your mother ever told you not to do. Basically, all the good stuff. Viewer discretion is advised.

– ABOUT THE SHOW: Rain City Roar: A Detroit Lions Podcast – The official Detroit Lions Podcast for DSN! Hosted by Neil, Butler, & Detroit Rick. New Eps LIVE Wed at Noon and LIVE after every Lions game in season.