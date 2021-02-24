Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have request for Detroit Lions’ fans [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Over the years, there has been very little incentive to purchase season tickets for the Detroit Lions. After all, they have only won a single playoff game over the last six decades.

Well, the Lions are obviously hurting when it comes to season ticket holders so, on Wednesday, they started a new campaign to try and get more fans to purchase season tickets. This includes giving away signed memorabilia.

To kick off the sales, the Lions posted a video message of their new head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes asking Lions fans to buy season tickets to support the team.

We’re building this for YOU. RT to win an autographed Dan Campbell helmet. Join the Pride ➡️https://t.co/t79EVWd2sy pic.twitter.com/WI29en4exE — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 24, 2021