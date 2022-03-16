Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes release statement following decision on Trey Flowers

UPDATE:

The Detroit Lions just made it official that they have decided to move on from Trey Flowers.

Below is the statement which was released by Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.

INITIAL REPORTS:

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions “have informed DE Trey Flowers that he will be released on the first day of the 2022 league year next week. Flowers has been nothing but class in Detroit, a good player hit hard by injuries the past 2 seasons.”

The Lions have informed DE Trey Flowers that he will be released on the first day of the 2022 league year next week. Flowers has been nothing but class in Detroit, a good player hit hard by injuries the past 2 seasons. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 10, 2022

From Earlier:

We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022 free agency period and it seems like just a matter of time until the Detroit Lions release veteran EDGE Trey Flowers.

Just moments ago, Flowers took to Twitter and tweeted out a cryptic message which has many believing that he is about to be released.

“Circle of life…” Flowers tweeted.

Some have suggested that this means Flowers is planning on returning to the New England Patriots.

Regardless of what happens, Flowers is a great person and he has been great for our city. We certainly which him nothing but the best.