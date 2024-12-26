Dan Campbell and Holly Campbell Receive Epic ‘Pop Yourself’ Christmas Gift

If you’ve been following Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his family this holiday season, you know they don’t shy away from fun, unique gifts. This year, the Campbell family received something extra special—an epic Funko ‘Pop Yourself' figure set, and Holly Campbell shared the delightful gift on her Instagram Story.

Custom Funko Figures Celebrate the Campbells

As seen in the photo below, the custom Funko figures feature Dan Campbell wearing a Detroit Lions shirt, holding both a football and a cup of coffee—perfectly embodying his iconic sideline persona. Holly Campbell is rocking her own Lions shirt with a foam finger in hand while carrying a purse, completing the playful duo.

A Fun and Creative Gift Idea

The ‘Pop Yourself' figures are an awesome and creative gift idea for any fan. Whether it’s for a friend, family member, or even yourself, these personalized figures make a fun, memorable present for any occasion.

Thanks to this holiday gift, we now know that the Campbells have a fantastic sense of humor and a love for quirky collectibles. It’s clear that their Christmas was filled with both joy and fun, much like the energy Dan brings to the Detroit Lions!

If you’re looking for a unique gift, you might just want to consider a Funko ‘Pop Yourself'—because who wouldn’t want their own personalized Funko figure?