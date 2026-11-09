The Detroit Lions made a move Monday to strengthen their secondary, and head coach Dan Campbell sounds pretty excited about the newest addition to his defense.

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Following reports that Detroit had agreed to acquire veteran safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets, Campbell addressed the move during his Monday press conference, revealing that the Lions have had their eyes on Cisco for quite some time.

According to Richard Silva, Campbell confirmed that the team was finalizing the trade and explained exactly what Detroit likes about the 26-year-old defensive back.

“We’re finalizing that right now. We’ve liked Cisco from afar, having played against him and then even in free agency when he was with Jacksonville coming out. He’s athletic, he’s versatile, he knows our system, he knows the verbiage, so we feel like this is a guy that can help us here a little bit. We’re excited,” Campbell said, per 97.1 The Ticket.

That certainly sounds like a coach who believes his team is getting a player capable of contributing sooner rather than later.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) makes a catch against New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Explains Why Detroit Lions Wanted Andre Cisco

The most interesting part of Campbell’s comments might be his belief that Cisco already understands Detroit’s defensive system and terminology. That familiarity could help shorten the adjustment period for a player joining a new organization in the middle of the season.

Campbell also pointed to the different roles Cisco can fill once he arrives. “It gives us flexibility. Cisco is obviously safety, he’s played nickel, he can play other things on third down in your dime package,” the coach said.

Cisco spent the past two seasons with the Jets, where former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the head coach. That connection could help explain why Campbell believes Cisco will be comfortable with Detroit’s defensive approach.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, as reported by NBC Sports, Detroit is sending a 2028 sixth-round draft pick to New York in exchange for Cisco, who is playing on an expiring contract.

The Lions had already moved to acquire Cisco earlier Monday, but Campbell’s latest remarks provide additional insight into why general manager Brad Holmes targeted the veteran safety.

Andre Cisco Adds Experience to Detroit’s Secondary

Cisco has appeared in 80 career NFL games, including 59 starts, while recording eight interceptions. This season, he has registered 23 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended in nine games with the Jets, according to his ESPN player page.

For the Lions, adding another experienced safety makes sense considering the uncertainty surrounding several members of the secondary. All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph has been working his way back from a knee injury, and Detroit has needed additional depth throughout the season.

The Lions improved to 6-2 following Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins, and their defense has been playing increasingly well. Adding Cisco gives defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another experienced option as Detroit prepares for the second half of its season.

When Andre Cisco Could Help Detroit’s Defense

Exactly how quickly Cisco will contribute remains to be seen, particularly with the trade still being finalized at the time of Campbell’s comments. However, the head coach’s enthusiasm suggests Detroit believes the veteran safety can make a relatively smooth transition.

And considering Campbell specifically mentioned Cisco’s athleticism, versatility and familiarity with the system, it’s pretty clear this wasn’t simply a case of grabbing any available defensive back before the trade deadline.