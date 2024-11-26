Dan Campbell Announces 4 Detroit Lions As ‘Questionable’ For Thanksgiving Day

On Tuesday morning, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an important injury update this morning on the Costa and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, as four key players are listed as questionable for the team's Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears. All four players suffered injuries during the Lions Week 12 win over the Colts.

The players in question are:

David Montgomery (RB) – Who has been a crucial part of the Lions' offense this season.

– Who has been a crucial part of the Lions' offense this season. Kalif Raymond (WR/Returner) – A key player on special teams and in the receiving game.

– A key player on special teams and in the receiving game. Taylor Decker (LT) – The Lions' starting left tackle, vital to protecting Jared Goff.

– The Lions' starting left tackle, vital to protecting Jared Goff. Carlton Davis III (CB) – A valuable piece of the Lions' secondary.

Campbell remained optimistic, saying, “Next man up. We’ll be ready. We’ll do whatever it takes to win.” As the Lions prepare for their Thanksgiving showdown, the coaching staff will be assessing the status of these players throughout the week, and the team will adjust accordingly.

The Lions, currently sitting at 10-1, are looking to extend their winning streak against the Bears as they aim for a strong finish to the regular season.