Dan Campbell announces big change to Detroit Lions OTAs

The Detroit Lions have a new sheriff in town and his name is Dan Campbell.

On Thursday, prior to the Lions’ second day of OTAs, Campbell spoke to the media and he revealed a big change to OTAs.

Campbell said the Lions will have OTAs this week and next week and then a minicamp. The fourth week will be reserved for rookies and any veterans who opt to stick around for more work.

Campbell said that not a single player has asked for less practice and that they all want to be in Allen Park working hard.