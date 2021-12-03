Dan Campbell announces Detroit Lions players who are likely done for the season

On Friday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and he gave an unfortunate injury update on a couple of players.

Campbell said that kicker Austin Seibert and receiver Quintez Cephus are likely done for the remainder of the 2021 season.

“I think it’ll be highly unlikely,” Campbell told reporters.

“Both of those players, we feel very good about in 2022, being held up and ready to go,” Campbell added.

Seibert is dealing with a hip injury, while Cephus has been out since Week 5 with a broken collarbone.