Dan Campbell Sends Crystal Clear Message on Kelvin Sheppard

Dan Campbell is not wavering on Kelvin Sheppard.

As criticism builds around the Detroit Lions’ defense after allowing 71 points through two games, Campbell offered an unequivocal endorsement of his defensive coordinator and the staff around him.

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“I believe in Sheppard. I believe he’s an outstanding coach. There’s a bump in the road. I believe in this staff. I believe they’re the right guys to get these things done,” Campbell said Monday.

The comments are notable because Detroit’s defensive problems have been difficult to ignore. Buffalo scored 41 points Thursday night, while the Lions surrendered explosive plays, struggled with run fits, and had multiple communication breakdowns in coverage.

Campbell did not minimize those problems after the loss. He called the defensive performance unacceptable and specifically cited issues in the back end. Still, his message Monday was clear: Detroit sees correction, not a coaching change, as the answer.

That aligns with the confidence Campbell expressed in Sheppard during the offseason, when he said the coordinator had grown more comfortable in his role and had a stronger grasp of how he wanted the defense to operate.

Campbell’s Support Does Not Erase Detroit’s Issues

Backing Sheppard does not mean Campbell believes the first two games were acceptable. It means he believes the staff can correct what has gone wrong.

Detroit’s most pressing defensive issues have not been hidden. The Lions have been vulnerable against the run, failed to contain quarterbacks when pressure opportunities arose, and allowed avoidable explosives. Campbell acknowledged the coverage busts and poor gap fits against Buffalo.

Sheppard’s original defensive vision centered on toughness up front, run defense, and explosive-play prevention. Those are the areas where Detroit has fallen short early, which is why the coordinator’s work will be under a microscope this week.

Campbell’s public support buys Sheppard no automatic relief from that scrutiny. It does establish that the head coach is not prepared to judge a staff after two games, especially with injuries and changes throughout the secondary.

The Next Test Is Whether Detroit Cleans Up the Details

The Lions’ upcoming matchup with the New York Jets gives Sheppard’s group a chance to show that Campbell’s confidence is justified.

Detroit has already begun evaluating defensive-back help, reportedly scheduling workouts with veterans such as Jordan Fuller and Jalen Mills. That search reflects the depth and communication concerns in the secondary, especially after Avonte Maddox left the Bills game with a foot injury.

The workouts are not signings, and they will not solve every problem. The larger test remains internal: better fits, cleaner coverage communication, and fewer explosive plays.

Campbell believes Sheppard and his staff are the right people for that job. Now Detroit’s defense needs to give him evidence.