Dan Campbell Stands by Lions’ Reaction to NFL Films’ Controversial Brian Branch Clip

Following a controversial video released and swiftly deleted by NFL Films that depicted Brian Branch in a harsh light, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it clear: when one of his players is under attack, the entire locker room responds.

“We overcome adversity, and, listen, that’s their brother, man,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “And if you’re gonna attack their brother, that’s what they’re gonna do. So, you know, we got a tight knit group, and I already mentioned this, man. BB’s a good dude. So he’s paying for what happened and he’ll be back, ready to go for Minnesota.”

Campbell didn’t mince words when asked whether the incident could become a distraction.

“We can’t worry about those things, particularly when it comes to playing, man,” Campbell said as quoted by NBC Sports. “If we sit here and worry about that, or what could be called or not called, or, man, it’s all these other things that have nothing to do with us. We have no control over any of that other than the way we play. And we got to cut it loose and play our style of football, period. And we do that, we like our chances always. So that’s the most important thing. Our guys know that. We assume that we’re going to get nothing to go our way, and, you know, and that’s OK. I mean, seriously, that’s the game, man. There’s always calls. Every team, that happens one way or another, and you got to overcome them, and the good teams always do. So we’re not worried about it.”

Why the Lion’s Response Matters

The whole saga began after Branch punched JuJu Smith‑Schuster in a post-game altercation following the Lions’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. When NFL Films then released a video that many in the team felt unfairly criticized Branch, the issue exploded from locker-room drama into league-wide controversy.

With Campbell publicly standing by his player and defending him against the video, the Lions send a loud message: the team is unified, and they won’t allow external narratives to fracture them.

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell’s refusal to back down, even when the opponent is his own league’s media arm, speaks volumes about this Lions team. Branch made a mistake. He acknowledged it. But when the spotlight turned into what the team viewed as a public “hit piece,” Detroit didn’t shrink. They rallied.

In a league built on optics, pressure, and playoff aspirations, the Lions showed that culture, brotherhood, and resilience still matter.