The Detroit Lions’ 39-35 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears has generated plenty of controversy surrounding Chicago’s alleged simulation of Jared Goff’s snap count. While offensive lineman Christian Mahogany and Goff both addressed the situation following Thursday’s game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was noticeably more reluctant to discuss what happened.

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During his postgame press conference, Campbell was specifically asked about center Juice Scruggs and the apparent false-start issues. His response was particularly interesting considering what his players revealed following the loss.

Dan Campbell Declines to Share What He Knows

When asked whether he understood what happened with Scruggs during the apparent false starts, Campbell acknowledged that he had some insight into the situation. However, when given an opportunity to elaborate, the Lions head coach declined.

“Yeah, I’ve got an idea on some of it,” Campbell said.

“No, I’m not going to share it. We’ll be good on that. We’ll be good.

“We’ve got to clean it all up and make sure that we just take care of our business. That’s all.

“We did some good things, but we just didn’t make the one extra play we needed to today. That’s all.”

Campbell’s decision not to elaborate will undoubtedly leave some Lions fans wondering what he knows. However, his comments stopped short of accusing the Bears of any wrongdoing, and he did not indicate whether the organization intends to pursue the matter with the NFL.

Detroit Lions Players Address Snap-Count Controversy

According to the Detroit Free Press, Scruggs entered Thursday’s game with just one false-start penalty all season. He was then flagged for a false start three times against Chicago, per The Detroit News. Mahogany was also flagged for a false start and subsequently accused the Bears of using Goff’s cadence to induce premature movement.

Meanwhile, Goff acknowledged that one particular instance involving Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons stood out to him, but he insisted the controversy should not be overblown. Simmons has since denied the allegations, creating an interesting back-and-forth between the divisional rivals.

Campbell’s response was consistent with the message he delivered when discussing his team’s ability to overcome adversity earlier this week. Regardless of the circumstances, he expects his players to take care of their own responsibilities.

The Lions had multiple opportunities to put the Bears away on Thursday, and Campbell clearly isn’t interested in using the false-start controversy as an excuse for the loss. Whether there is more to the situation than he is publicly willing to acknowledge remains to be seen.