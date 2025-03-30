Dan Campbell, Ben Johnson, and Aaron Glenn Partake In Annual Owners Meeting Tradition

The 2025 NFL Owners Meetings are underway in Palm Beach, Florida, and for the first time, former Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are in attendance as head coaches. On Sunday, one of the annual Owners Meeting traditions took place when all of the head coaches from around the league got together for a photo.

Take a look as Johnson and Glenn joined Lions head coach Dan Campbell for their first-ever Owners Meeting photo.

*Photo via Brian McCarthy