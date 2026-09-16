Dan Campbell Pumps Brakes on Blockbuster Lions Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions suddenly have enough salary-cap room to make people dream big.

Dan Campbell is suggesting everyone might want to slow down a little.

Detroit recently restructured the contracts of Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, creating approximately $35.7 million in additional 2026 cap space and pushing the Lions to roughly $38 million in available room. The moves immediately sparked speculation that Brad Holmes could be positioning Detroit for a major in-season acquisition.

Campbell was asked Tuesday whether that flexibility could lead to the Lions taking a significant swing on the trade market.

His answer was not exactly gasoline for the rumor mill.

“I don’t see that,” Campbell said. “I would say this, though. It gives us options. Whether that be our own guys or… it just gives us flexibility here before the season starts because there’s a lot that can happen.”

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There is plenty packed into that answer.

Just probably not the blockbuster announcement some Lions fans were hoping to hear.

Lions Created Flexibility, Not Necessarily a Trade Fund

The assumption was easy to make.

Detroit did not merely scrape together a few million dollars. The Lions created one of the largest pools of available cap space in the NFL almost overnight. As we explained when Detroit reworked the Sewell and St. Brown contracts, the maneuver gave Holmes substantially more freedom to react during the season.

That freedom can be used several ways.

Detroit could absorb the contract of a player acquired before the trade deadline. It could help facilitate extensions for members of its own young core. The Lions can also carry unused cap room into 2027 rather than spending simply because the money exists.

Campbell’s answer sounded much more like the latter philosophy.

Have options.

Do not manufacture a reason to use them.

Naturally, this conversation lands on Joey Porter Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback has been connected to Detroit as his contract situation remains unresolved, and reports have indicated the Steelers are willing to listen to trade offers. Detroit’s need at corner also became harder to ignore after the Lions allowed 410 passing yards in their Week 1 victory over New Orleans.

Long before the latest trade chatter picked up, we examined a hypothetical deal that would send Porter to Detroit for a first-round pick. At that point, it was strictly a proposed trade, not evidence the Lions were pursuing him.

The situation has become more interesting since then, but Campbell’s comments are a useful reminder not to skip several steps.

He was not specifically asked about Porter, and he could not publicly negotiate another team’s player anyway. His response does not prove Detroit has no interest.

It does, however, make one thing clear: the Lions did not create all this cap room simply because a blockbuster deal is waiting to be announced.

Brad Holmes Still Has Plenty of Options

Nothing about Campbell’s answer means Holmes will ignore the trade market.

That would be equally foolish.

Detroit considers itself a contender, and contenders should be willing to improve when the right opportunity presents itself. If an impact corner, pass rusher or another player at a position of need becomes available at a price Holmes considers reasonable, Detroit now has the financial flexibility to act quickly.

The key words are right opportunity and reasonable price.

Holmes has built the current roster largely by drafting, developing and retaining players rather than treating every offseason or trade deadline like fantasy football. Campbell’s comments suggest that philosophy has not suddenly changed because the Lions found an extra $35 million on their cap sheet.

And frankly, it shouldn’t.

Creating flexibility was smart.

Feeling obligated to spend it would not be.

So, yes, Detroit now has the money to make a major move.

Campbell just made it clear that having the ability to swing for the fences and actually deciding to do it are two very different things.