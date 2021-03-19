Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes discuss Jared Goff acquisition

Sharing is caring!

The trade that changed both franchises was made official yesterday.

The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford in a massive deal that included draft capital heading back to the Motor City.

Goff met with media members for the first time since the trade was completed, stating his intent to win multiple playoff games and help bring Detroit the elusive Super Bowl.

For GM Brad Holmes, there’s no doubt as to who will be starting under center for Detroit in 2021.

“I do expect Jared to come in and start to be our starting quarterback,” he said. “I don’t see anything other than that.”

Of course, Holmes has previous ties to Goff, having served as the Los Angeles Rams’ director of college scouting when Goff was drafted with the 1st overall pick in 2016.

Holmes also noted that several teams were in the market for Matthew Stafford, but acquiring Goff as well as the draft picks they received was what he was looking for.

“That’s the part that sometimes kind of — I don’t want to say gets lost, but it’s kind of like, ‘OK, we’ve got a third-round pick and two 1st picks, but [we also] have Jared,’” Holmes said. “His résumé speaks for itself. He’s a proven winner. So for him to compete the for the starting quarterback position and winning the starting quarterback position, definitely expect him to reclaim that status. And I’ve never had any doubts that he can be.”

Also present at the press conference was new head coach Dan Campbell, who stated that Goff doesn’t need to “be a savior” for the Lions.

“He’s tough, he’s durable and, most importantly, he’s a winner,” Campbell stated. “All we need from him is to come in and play quarterback. You don’t have to be a savior here.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –