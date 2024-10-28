Dan Campbell Breaks Down Detroit Lions ‘Champion’s Mentality’

Following Sunday’s commanding 52-14 win over the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell emphasized the grit and consistency that set his team apart, crediting the team’s ability to remain focused despite the challenges presented by a resilient Titans squad.

“That team came out and played hard,” Campbell said to the media. “I really felt that, and we figured they would. Credit to them, but we did come out to fight, and that’s what we expected. I felt that we were going to be ready. I told them, ‘That’s what champions do. You come out, and you don’t care what time of day it is, what the records are, or what the surface is, you just handle your business.’”

This resilient mindset was evident as the Lions produced a balanced effort across offense, defense, and special teams. Detroit’s defense forced four takeaways, a crucial factor in maintaining their momentum. The Lions' red zone efficiency was impeccable, converting all five opportunities, while special teams delivered explosive returns that helped tilt the game in Detroit’s favor. Campbell’s pride in the team’s collective effort was clear: “It’s a hell of a team win,” Campbell added. “This team knows how to complement itself, and all three units were humming. We are pretty dang good.”

A Pivotal Matchup in Green Bay Looms

Now, with a Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the Lions’ sights are set on taking the NFC North lead. This divisional game carries extra weight, with both teams eyeing first place. Detroit’s victory over the Titans not only reaffirmed their strengths across the board but also underscored their readiness to face the Packers with a playoff-like intensity.