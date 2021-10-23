Dan Campbell breaks silence on rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu

When the Detroit Lions selected CB Ifeatu Melifonwu in the 2021 NFL Draft, the hope was that he could eventually provide some depth in a secondary that had some holes heading into the season.

Well, Melifonwu exceeded expectations in training camp and when Jeff Okudah went down with an injury in Week 1, it was Ifeatu who was called upon to replace him.

Unfortunately, in his first career start in Week 2, Melifonwu suffered an injury and we have not seen him since.

Not only has Melifonwu been missing on the field but there has been no mention of him by Lions head coach Dan Campbell, until now.

On Friday, Campbell spoke to reporters and he finally broke his silence about Melifonwu and he sounded optimistic that he will return to the team at some point this season.

From Lions Wire:

“I still say we’re still a little ways away,” Campbell said of Melifonwu. “Now, what is that? I don’t know. Certainly, not before the bye, but he is progressing. He is getting better. He is getting better. I wish I could give you a timeline, but I do see him – I do feel like we can get him to return before the season’s out. I feel that way and I’m not a doctor, so don’t hold that on me.”

It has been a very rough season for the Lions in terms of injuries. Getting Melifonwu back at some point this season would be beneficial for his future.