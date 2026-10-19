The Detroit Lions received a major boost Monday as they prepare for their upcoming NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays are both expected to make their 2026 season debuts Sunday at Ford Field, giving Detroit two important reinforcements coming out of its bye week.

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According to Monday’s report on Campbell’s injury updates, the Lions are optimistic about both players returning, although their workloads have not been finalized. Branch is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last December, while Mays has been sidelined since fracturing his wrist during training camp.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) walks off the field after practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Getting Branch back would provide an enormous boost to a Detroit secondary that has been dealing with injuries throughout the season. However, Campbell made it clear the Lions don’t intend to immediately ask their talented safety to play an entire game after such a lengthy absence.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Campbell said at Monday’s press conference that it would be asking a lot to expect Branch to play 70 plays in his first game action in more than 10 months. Nevertheless, the coach expressed confidence that Branch is ready to contribute.

“We do feel like he can handle quite a bit here,” Campbell said. “And we’re going to push him in practice here early.”

The Lions will practice Tuesday and take Wednesday off, a schedule Campbell said lets the staff lean on players like Branch early in the week and get a better sense of what he can handle physically. Although the expectation is that he will play Sunday, Detroit still must determine how extensively to use him against Jordan Love and Green Bay’s passing attack.

As we previously reported, Campbell had been targeting the Packers matchup for Branch’s return rather than rushing him back against Arizona. Monday’s update represents an important step toward making that plan a reality.

Cade Mays Expected Back, But Lions Face Interesting Decision at Center

Mays is also expected to return Sunday, although his situation presents Campbell with a different challenge. The veteran center was brought to Detroit to help stabilize the offensive line, but Juice Scruggs has performed exceptionally well while filling in during his absence.

Campbell indicated Monday that the Lions are considering rotating Mays and Scruggs at center rather than immediately handing the entire workload to the returning starter. He has also said Scruggs would be in the mix at left guard alongside Christian Mahogany once Mays was cleared to return, which gives Detroit a way to keep Scruggs on the field as Mays becomes more comfortable.

“Juice is playing pretty good football for us right now,” Campbell said. “He’s done a good job, he’s gotten better every week.”

That creates an intriguing decision for the Lions, who must balance Mays’ return with the continuity Scruggs has helped establish along the offensive line. Detroit’s coaches will use this week’s practices to evaluate the best combination before Sunday.

As we previously covered when both players returned to practice, Branch and Mays opened their return-to-play practice windows earlier this month. The upcoming Packers matchup now appears to be the target date for both players to rejoin the lineup.

Lions Could Get Two Big Reinforcements Against Green Bay

Detroit enters the matchup at 3-2 following its 45-21 victory over Arizona, while Green Bay improved to 4-2 after defeating Dallas 23-13 on Sunday night. With both teams competing for position in the NFC North, getting Branch and Mays back could provide a significant boost.

However, neither player’s role is fully settled, and the Lions must still complete the necessary roster transactions before they can return to game action. Campbell’s comments indicate Detroit expects both to play, provided there are no setbacks during the week.

The Lions are getting healthier at exactly the right time. And with the Packers coming to Ford Field on Sunday, the anticipated returns of Branch and Mays could make a meaningful difference on both sides of the football.