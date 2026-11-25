The Detroit Lions have been forced to navigate their fair share of injuries during the 2026 season, but some reinforcements could be on the way before the playoffs. On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered an encouraging update regarding injured center Cade Mays.

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Mays, who signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Detroit during the offseason, has appeared in just two games this season. After recovering from a fractured wrist suffered during training camp, the veteran center suffered an ankle injury against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1.

The Lions officially placed Mays on injured reserve on Saturday, sidelining him for a minimum of four games. Fortunately, Campbell does not believe the injury will end Mays’ season.

Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) warms up ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Expects Cade Mays to Return This Season

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Campbell explained that Mays was unlikely to play in at least two more games and potentially a third. With Detroit playing two games in five days, placing the veteran center on injured reserve made sense from a roster management standpoint.

“But yeah, we feel like we’ll get him back,” Campbell said, via Lions On SI.

According to Lions Wire, Mays will be eligible to return when Detroit travels to Minnesota for its Week 15 matchup against the Vikings on Dec. 20. However, Campbell stopped short of providing a definitive timetable for his return.

Juice Scruggs Continues to Step Up for Detroit Lions

Fortunately for the Lions, Juice Scruggs has done an admirable job filling in for Mays. Campbell also praised Scruggs on Tuesday, highlighting his consistency, versatility, professionalism, and continued improvement throughout the season.

What Cade Mays’ Return Would Mean for the Lions

The Lions enter Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears with an 8-2 record and six consecutive victories. Getting Mays healthy before the postseason would provide Detroit with another experienced option along the offensive line, regardless of whether Scruggs retains the starting job.

Considering the injuries the Lions have endured this season, Campbell’s latest update is certainly welcome news. Now, the hope is that Mays can finally put his injury troubles behind him and contribute down the stretch.